Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Chevron Co. (CVX)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 366.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,731 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.8% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $430,653,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,530,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,090,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,734 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 2,865.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,599,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $200,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,573 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $172,635,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,707,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,746,000 after purchasing an additional 986,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Vetr raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.38 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.92.

In related news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total value of $589,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $16,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,640,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 370,500 shares of company stock worth $47,831,655 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron opened at $122.27 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $102.92 and a 12 month high of $133.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $37.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.34 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

