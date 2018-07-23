Guggenheim Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) in a report published on Friday. Guggenheim currently has a $303.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $241.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $166.74 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $267.64.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

DPZ stock opened at $277.17 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $166.74 and a twelve month high of $293.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.90, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $779.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, insider J Patrick Doyle sold 60,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.25, for a total transaction of $15,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,730,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,823,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

Further Reading: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.