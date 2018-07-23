Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 8,505 Shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (SAVE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,505 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $322,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SAVE shares. UBS Group started coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Monday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Bank of America set a $62.00 price objective on Spirit Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.08.

Spirit Airlines opened at $40.28 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $50.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.39 million. Spirit Airlines had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines Incorporated will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

