Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,880 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XHR. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,446,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,691,000 after buying an additional 679,100 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,000,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,678,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,825,000 after buying an additional 482,724 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,550,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 910,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,662,000 after buying an additional 301,900 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XHR. ValuEngine raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

NYSE XHR opened at $24.85 on Monday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $264.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 53.40%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in premium full service and lifestyle hotels, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 38 hotels, including 36 wholly owned hotels, comprising 10,852 rooms, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

