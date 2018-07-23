Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in Enel Generacion Chile SA (EOCC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enel Generacion Chile SA (NYSE:EOCC) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Enel Generacion Chile were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Enel Generacion Chile by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enel Generacion Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Enel Generacion Chile during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Enel Generacion Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Enel Generacion Chile by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,125 shares in the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Enel Generacion Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Enel Generacion Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Enel Generacion Chile opened at $20.19 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.83. Enel Generacion Chile SA has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $29.41.

Enel Generacion Chile (NYSE:EOCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $594.82 million during the quarter. Enel Generacion Chile had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 21.20%.

Enel Generacion Chile Profile

Enel Generación Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 6,351 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 111 generation units.

