Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Archrock Inc (AROC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,571 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,999 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Archrock by 286.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 670,438 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 497,007 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Archrock by 105.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 546,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 280,199 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Archrock by 560.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 242,175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 205,522 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Archrock by 90.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 291,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 138,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Archrock by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 204,695 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 89,096 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Archrock opened at $12.70 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Archrock Inc has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.88 million. Archrock had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. analysts forecast that Archrock Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AROC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Archrock from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Archrock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, FBR & Co lifted their target price on Archrock from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

In related news, insider Jason Ingersoll sold 12,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $150,959.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,572.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Edward Rice sold 67,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $790,381.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,988,776.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archrock, Inc engages in the natural gas contract operations services business in the United States. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

