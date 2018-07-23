Guaranty Bancorp (GBNK) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GBNK. ValuEngine cut shares of Guaranty Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Guaranty Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Guaranty Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Guaranty Bancorp opened at $31.00 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $908.30 million, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. Guaranty Bancorp has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $35.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 million. Guaranty Bancorp had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.79%. analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancorp will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrick Dan O’brien sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $43,721.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,212.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $550,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancorp Company Profile

Guaranty Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking and other financial services to consumers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as demand, interest-bearing demand, NOW, money market, IRA, and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

