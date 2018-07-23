GRIFOLS S A/S (GRFS) Holdings Boosted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 144.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,686 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 35.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 40.9% during the first quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 84.0% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

GRFS opened at $21.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. GRIFOLS S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $19.92 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. GRIFOLS S A/S had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. equities research analysts anticipate that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GRFS. BidaskClub raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research note on Friday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes biological medicines on plasma derived proteins in the United States, Canada, Spain, rest of the European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others.

