Greystone Managed Investments Inc. Has $153.47 Million Stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Greystone Managed Investments Inc. lowered its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,653,264 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 313,345 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for 6.7% of Greystone Managed Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Greystone Managed Investments Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $153,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $858,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 295,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.8% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 708,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,269,000 after acquiring an additional 80,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.9% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 171,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. 48.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on TD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

TD stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.77. The company had a trading volume of 693,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,170. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $49.91 and a one year high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.5239 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 9th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.11%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to small, medium, and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

See Also: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.