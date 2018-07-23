Greenspace Brands (JTR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.92

Greenspace Brands Inc (CVE:JTR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.92, with a volume of 39600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on Greenspace Brands from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 22nd.

Greenspace Brands (CVE:JTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$16.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.40 million. Greenspace Brands had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 4.80%.

In other Greenspace Brands news, insider Gregory Guyatt bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,800.00. Insiders acquired a total of 80,500 shares of company stock worth $89,730 over the last 90 days.

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells natural food products to consumers in Canada. It provides beef and pork products under Life Choices brand; grass fed dairy, such as milk, yogurt, sour cream, butter, and kefir under the Rolling Meadow Dairy brand; pet foods for cats and dogs under the Holistic Choice brand; Kiwi Pure, a grass-fed butter; macaroni and cheese products, and fruit based, nut free bars for kids under the Nudge brand; snacks under the Central Roast brand; organic juices under the Kiju brand; and organic baby and children's food products under the Love Child Organics brand.

