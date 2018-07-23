Great Western Bancorp (GWB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Great Western Bancorp Inc. is a full-service regional bank holding company. It focuses on business and agribusiness banking, complemented by retail banking and wealth management services. The Bank’s loan portfolio consists primarily of business loans, comprised of commercial and industrial, and agribusiness loans. It also provides a range of deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers. The Bank provides wealth management solutions consisting of financial planning, private banking, investment management, and trust services. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. “

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Sandler O’Neill set a $46.00 price target on shares of Great Western Bancorp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.22.

Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $41.64 on Thursday. Great Western Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.27 and a fifty-two week high of $46.03. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $119.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, insider Kenneth James Karels sold 3,978 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $179,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,749,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 16,090 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 391,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,571,000 after purchasing an additional 101,577 shares in the last quarter.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agribusiness banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing savings and money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time certificates of deposits, as well as NOW accounts.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Western Bancorp (GWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.