Great Elm Capital Group (GEC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.15

Great Elm Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:GEC) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

Separately, TheStreet raised Great Elm Capital Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th.

Get Great Elm Capital Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.05.

Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The software maker reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.45). Great Elm Capital Group had a negative net margin of 95.18% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of ($0.45) million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Peter A. Reed acquired 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter A. Reed acquired 77,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $293,246.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 104,970 shares of company stock worth $398,886. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 959,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 125,488 shares during the period. Glacier Peak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $3,207,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital Group by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 133,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 47,710 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital Group by 241.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 85,452 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital Group by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 17,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.87% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Capital Group Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in developing patents for allowing mobile devices to connect to the Internet and enabling mobile communications. The company focuses on investment management business. The company was formerly known as Unwired Planet, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Capital Group, Inc in June 2016.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.