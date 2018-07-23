Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Trims Holdings in Allergan plc (AGN)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. cut its position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Allergan makes up 3.2% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allergan by 125.0% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Allergan by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allergan by 2.6% during the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 37,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its stake in Allergan by 98.3% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in Allergan by 108.4% during the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 125,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,848,000 after purchasing an additional 65,045 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Allergan traded up $0.28, reaching $172.07, on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 75,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,936. The company has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. Allergan plc has a 52-week low of $142.81 and a 52-week high of $256.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 11.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current year.

AGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen set a $255.00 target price on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allergan in a research note on Monday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Allergan in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down from $220.00) on shares of Allergan in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.53.

In related news, EVP William Meury sold 24,425 shares of Allergan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $3,775,860.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, women's health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as Alzheimer's disease.

