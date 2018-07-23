Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Takes $219,000 Position in Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. BMO Capital Markets raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Barclays set a $98.00 target price on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co traded up $0.38, reaching $88.85, during midday trading on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,893. The company has a market capitalization of $96.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $73.69 and a fifty-two week high of $90.13.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is 52.57%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Simmons sold 9,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $708,619.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $14,553,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,896,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,936,214,688.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,129,755 shares of company stock worth $95,254,883 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Further Reading: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.