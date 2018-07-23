Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Lowers Stake in Prologis Inc (PLD)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. cut its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Prologis comprises about 2.5% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,695,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,445,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,023 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Prologis by 2.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,336,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,109,000 after purchasing an additional 263,787 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Prologis by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,810,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,986,000 after purchasing an additional 219,068 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $370,841,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 5.7% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,385,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,212,000 after acquiring an additional 289,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.56. 233,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,954,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis Inc has a 52 week low of $58.28 and a 52 week high of $67.53.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The company had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.43 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 74.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 68.33%.

In other news, insider Michael S. Curless sold 14,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $962,507.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 3,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total value of $236,544.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,688.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,869 shares of company stock worth $3,187,687 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLD. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “$62.97” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.13.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of March 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 683 million square feet (63 million square meters) in 19 countries.

