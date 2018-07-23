Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys New Position in Boeing Co (BA)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,804 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,515,544 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,473,889,000 after acquiring an additional 713,832 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7,729.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,819 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $200,485,000 after acquiring an additional 671,136 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $186,265,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $100,442,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,811,840 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,710,303,000 after acquiring an additional 296,949 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $354.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $209.41 and a 1 year high of $374.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $1.05. Boeing had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 3,774.27%. The company had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.81%.

In other Boeing news, EVP J Michael Luttig sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $3,097,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,878 shares in the company, valued at $9,593,656.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory L. Hyslop sold 2,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.27, for a total transaction of $762,545.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,290,284.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,373 shares of company stock valued at $4,233,094 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $388.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target (down from $378.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, April 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Vetr cut shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $368.72 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.51.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

