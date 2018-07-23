Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Entergy (ETR) to “Buy”

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Entergy (NYSE:ETR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $88.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $87.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Entergy from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $88.50 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Entergy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.59.

Shares of Entergy opened at $80.51 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Entergy has a 12-month low of $71.95 and a 12-month high of $87.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $39,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Phillip R. May, Jr. sold 7,700 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $631,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,395,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,571,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Entergy by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 153,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,473,000 after buying an additional 84,826 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,989,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,700,000 after buying an additional 100,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

