Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Price Target to $630.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price hoisted by Goldman Sachs Group from $540.00 to $630.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $575.00 price objective (up from $535.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $620.00 price objective (up from $510.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $506.19.

Intuitive Surgical opened at $516.78 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $538.98. The company has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a PE ratio of 71.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.74. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $909.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, insider Craig H. Barratt sold 2,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark J. Meltzer sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.65, for a total transaction of $2,901,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,270 shares of company stock valued at $30,265,518. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $552,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,586,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

