Gluskin Sheff + Associates (GS) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc (TSE:GS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$17.00 to C$19.00. The stock traded as high as C$18.04 and last traded at C$17.92, with a volume of 78065 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.41.

GS has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gluskin Sheff + Associates from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gluskin Sheff + Associates in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Gluskin Sheff + Associates from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.70.

In related news, Director Wilfred Arthur Gobert acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$148,860.00.

Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.02. Gluskin Sheff + Associates had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 70.32%. The company had revenue of C$28.69 million for the quarter.

About Gluskin Sheff + Associates

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management services. It primarily provides its services to high net worth investors, including entrepreneurs, professionals, family trusts, private charitable foundations, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations , corporations, institutions, insurance companies, and estates.

