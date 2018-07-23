Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (ENT) Given $2.88 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $2.88 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.30) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Global Eagle Entertainment an industry rank of 89 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 9th.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $136,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 148,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,320.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Wale Adepoju bought 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $25,345.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 234,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,493.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 2,313,279 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,095 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENT. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Global Eagle Entertainment by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 89,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 44,275 shares during the period. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Global Eagle Entertainment by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC now owns 273,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 54,034 shares during the period. Sound Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Global Eagle Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,921,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Global Eagle Entertainment by 1,125.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 163,762 shares during the period. Finally, Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global Eagle Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Global Eagle Entertainment traded down $0.11, hitting $2.63, during trading hours on Monday, Marketbeat reports. 127,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,021. Global Eagle Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -20.53, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Global Eagle Entertainment had a negative net margin of 43.28% and a negative return on equity of 370.92%. The business had revenue of $156.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.10 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Global Eagle Entertainment will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Eagle Entertainment

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides content, connectivity, and digital media solutions for travel industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

