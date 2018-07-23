Glencore PLC (GLEN) Receives GBX 428.06 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 428.06 ($5.67).

Several brokerages recently commented on GLEN. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($5.03) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 515 ($6.82) target price on Glencore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 480 ($6.35) target price on Glencore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 550 ($7.28) target price on Glencore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.43) target price (down from GBX 410 ($5.43)) on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th.

Shares of Glencore opened at GBX 311.05 ($4.12) on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 270 ($3.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 416.91 ($5.52).

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

