Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC Sells 2,788 Shares of AT&T Inc. (T)

Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 436,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $15,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 416.0% in the fourth quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.68.

AT&T opened at $31.10 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $39.80. The stock has a market cap of $190.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.02). AT&T had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 65.57%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

