Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) shares rose 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.00 and last traded at $43.93. Approximately 51,536 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 380,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.03.

Several research analysts have commented on GBCI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glacier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $140.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.74 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 25.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 20.3% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,022,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,614,000 after purchasing an additional 340,775 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,799,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,478,000 after purchasing an additional 247,711 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 11.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,375,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,157,000 after purchasing an additional 239,163 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $7,579,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 188,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 97,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing deposits, interest bearing negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

