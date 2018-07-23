Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 310,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,905 shares during the period. Centurylink accounts for about 2.4% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $5,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in Centurylink by 13.9% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 105,861,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,957,184 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Centurylink in the first quarter worth about $40,751,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in Centurylink by 44.8% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,122,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,921 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Centurylink by 1,699.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in Centurylink in the first quarter worth about $16,992,000. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Macquarie downgraded Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.61 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Centurylink in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Centurylink from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centurylink currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of CTL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.82. 5,728,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,722,841. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Centurylink Inc has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $23.78.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Centurylink had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Centurylink news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.44 per share, with a total value of $797,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 162,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,149,649.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

