Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 14.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. WealthTrust Fairport LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 129.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $212,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF traded up $0.11, hitting $216.95, during midday trading on Monday, MarketBeat reports. 85,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,374. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.02 and a fifty-two week high of $220.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.8998 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.