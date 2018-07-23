Gilead Sciences (GILD) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Gilead Sciences earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.2675471208771 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.26.

Shares of Gilead Sciences opened at $77.37 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $100.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.12. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $64.27 and a 52 week high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In other news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $3,406,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,006,625.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total value of $431,117.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,320,187.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,669 shares of company stock valued at $11,367,482. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

