GeyserCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $28,712.00 (GSR)

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 23rd. During the last seven days, GeyserCoin has traded 54.9% higher against the dollar. GeyserCoin has a total market capitalization of $28,712.00 and approximately $3,748.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeyserCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00007937 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Jiyo (JIYO) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

GeyserCoin Coin Profile

GSR is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 599,334 coins and its circulating supply is 46,864 coins. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeyserCoin is geysercoin.com

Buying and Selling GeyserCoin

GeyserCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeyserCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeyserCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

