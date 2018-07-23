Getty Realty (GTY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 38.13%. The business had revenue of $28.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.43 million. On average, analysts expect Getty Realty to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Getty Realty opened at $28.31 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Getty Realty has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 21st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 20th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.11%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GTY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $28.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Friday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

About Getty Realty

