Genworth MI Canada (MIC) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Genworth MI Canada Inc (TSE:MIC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$50.00 to C$51.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Genworth MI Canada traded as high as C$45.14 and last traded at C$45.08, with a volume of 95110 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$44.59.

MIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Genworth MI Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Genworth MI Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$47.50.

In other Genworth MI Canada news, insider Winsor James Macdonell sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.90, for a total transaction of C$301,680.00. Also, insider Deborah Lynn Mcpherson sold 20,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.90, for a total transaction of C$856,142.70. Insiders have sold 63,147 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,441 over the last 90 days.

Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$171.00 million during the quarter. Genworth MI Canada had a net margin of 70.53% and a return on equity of 13.53%.

