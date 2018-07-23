GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 77.35% and a negative net margin of 97.90%. The firm had revenue of $20.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 million. On average, analysts expect GenMark Diagnostics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GenMark Diagnostics opened at $6.75 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. GenMark Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $12.55.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, SVP Jennifer Anne Williams sold 23,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $163,447.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Hany Massarany sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $28,675.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 694,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,776,151.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,830 shares of company stock valued at $369,572 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GNMK shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. BTIG Research set a $11.00 target price on GenMark Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on GenMark Diagnostics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

