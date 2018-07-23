Genmab A/S (GNMSF) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genmab A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $173.30 on Thursday. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $143.75 and a one year high of $239.75. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.19 and a beta of 0.25.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.18). Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 45.95%. The company had revenue of $112.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.90 million. analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

