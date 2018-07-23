Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Genesee & Wyoming earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the transportation company an impact score of 45.999145048327 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE:GWR opened at $83.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Genesee & Wyoming has a 1 year low of $64.31 and a 1 year high of $85.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.71.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). Genesee & Wyoming had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $547.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Genesee & Wyoming will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesee & Wyoming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Stephens boosted their target price on Genesee & Wyoming from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Genesee & Wyoming to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Genesee & Wyoming from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In other news, insider Christopher F. Liucci sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $261,080 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Genesee & Wyoming Company Profile

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

