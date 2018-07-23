General Electric (GE) Given a $15.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

General Electric (NYSE:GE) received a $15.00 price objective from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.01% from the stock’s current price.
GE has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $11.00 target price on General Electric and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.39.
Shares of General Electric traded down $0.19, reaching $12.93, on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 654,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,165,752. The company has a market cap of $113.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.48.
In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 3,883,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $58,245,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.
General Electric Company Profile
General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.
