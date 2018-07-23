General Electric (GE) Given a $15.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

General Electric (NYSE:GE) received a $15.00 price objective from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.01% from the stock’s current price.

GE has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $11.00 target price on General Electric and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.39.

Shares of General Electric traded down $0.19, reaching $12.93, on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 654,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,165,752. The company has a market cap of $113.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $30.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 3,883,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $58,245,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

