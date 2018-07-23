Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) PT Set at $24.00 by Noble Financial

Noble Financial set a $24.00 price target on Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

GNK opened at $15.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $624.04 million, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 0.09. Genco Shipping & Trading has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 39.84%. The company had revenue of $76.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.93 million. analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 2,064.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 11,063 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. The company charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, such as commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Recommended Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.