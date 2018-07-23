Gatcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,055.00 (GAT)

Gatcoin (CURRENCY:GAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Gatcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges including Lykke Exchange, Qryptos, IDEX and Kucoin. In the last week, Gatcoin has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. Gatcoin has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $2,055.00 worth of Gatcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005773 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003703 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00012330 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012926 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000444 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00420375 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00154713 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00023823 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00014513 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Gatcoin Profile

Gatcoin was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Gatcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,861,449 tokens. Gatcoin’s official website is www.gatcoin.io . Gatcoin’s official Twitter account is @gatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Gatcoin is medium.com/@gatcoin

Buying and Selling Gatcoin

Gatcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange, Qryptos, IDEX, COSS and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gatcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gatcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gatcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

