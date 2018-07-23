Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Position Lowered by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lowered its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 56.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,342 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Garmin by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. TLP Group LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 2,037.7% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Longbow Research set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Garmin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

Garmin opened at $64.55 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $49.80 and a 1 year high of $65.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.71 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 18.57%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Garmin news, insider Min H. Kao sold 235,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $14,862,861.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,966,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,963,234.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Min H. Kao sold 111,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $7,132,570.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,818,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,076,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,987,203 shares of company stock valued at $241,930,947. Corporate insiders own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

