Gambit (GAM) Price Reaches $6.35 on Major Exchanges

Gambit (CURRENCY:GAM) traded up 14.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. Gambit has a total market capitalization of $7.33 million and $84,382.00 worth of Gambit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gambit coin can currently be bought for about $6.35 or 0.00082922 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Gambit has traded 41.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00047169 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007066 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00349982 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004281 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000900 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000022 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003910 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Gambit Coin Profile

Gambit (CRYPTO:GAM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2015. Gambit’s total supply is 2,599,999 coins and its circulating supply is 1,154,053 coins. The official website for Gambit is www.gambitcrypto.com . Gambit’s official Twitter account is @gambitcrypto

Gambit Coin Trading

Gambit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gambit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gambit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gambit using one of the exchanges listed above.

