FY2018 EPS Estimates for W W Grainger Inc (GWW) Increased by Analyst

W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for W W Grainger in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $15.95 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $14.90. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for W W Grainger’s Q4 2018 earnings at $3.43 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $18.65 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GWW. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. UBS Group raised shares of W W Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $270.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.36.

W W Grainger stock opened at $340.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.24. W W Grainger has a 12 month low of $155.00 and a 12 month high of $347.20.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 42.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 167.9% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total value of $714,766.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,298.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $60,205.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,685.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,481 shares of company stock worth $9,095,942 over the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

