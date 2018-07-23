FY2018 EPS Estimates for U.S. Bancorp (USB) Raised by Analyst

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 18th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.08 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.07. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on USB. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $57.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.45.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp opened at $51.06 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $48.49 and a 1-year high of $58.50. The company has a market cap of $83.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CT Mason raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 51.0% during the first quarter. CT Mason now owns 46,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 49.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 12,488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.4% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 6,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 262,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,275,000 after buying an additional 7,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

