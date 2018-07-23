FY2018 EPS Estimates for Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now expects that the healthcare product maker will earn $2.89 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.76.

Abbott Laboratories opened at $63.32 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $48.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,996,583 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,710,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,199 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,056,361 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,028,274,000 after acquiring an additional 794,027 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,042,686 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $541,838,000 after acquiring an additional 446,071 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,327,489 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $439,064,000 after acquiring an additional 335,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,140,015 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $307,990,000 after acquiring an additional 211,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 3,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $183,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,849,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharon J. Bracken sold 2,150 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $125,904.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,054.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.80%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

