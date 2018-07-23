FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. Issued By SunTrust Banks (NOG)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Northern Oil & Gas’ FY2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOG. Seaport Global Securities raised Northern Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 4th. Imperial Capital set a $3.00 price target on Northern Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Capital One Financial raised Northern Oil & Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Northern Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.10 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.57.

Shares of Northern Oil & Gas opened at $3.42 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Northern Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $3.73.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.25 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at $1,217,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 227.3% in the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 278,837 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 193,643 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 145.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 199,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 117,800 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 9,660.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 227,329 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

