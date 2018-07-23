FundRequest Market Cap Tops $1.33 Million (FND)

FundRequest (CURRENCY:FND) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last seven days, FundRequest has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. FundRequest has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $31,142.00 worth of FundRequest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FundRequest token can now be purchased for $0.0422 or 0.00000547 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FundRequest alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005770 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003685 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00012359 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012973 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000442 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00419516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00156919 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024017 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00014565 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000900 BTC.

FundRequest Profile

FundRequest launched on November 28th, 2016. FundRequest’s total supply is 98,611,464 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,417,198 tokens. The Reddit community for FundRequest is /r/fundrequest and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FundRequest’s official Twitter account is @fundrequest_io . The official website for FundRequest is fundrequest.io . The official message board for FundRequest is blog.fundrequest.io

FundRequest Token Trading

FundRequest can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FundRequest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FundRequest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FundRequest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FundRequest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FundRequest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.