FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. FuelCell Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the energy company an impact score of 46.2878717070854 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of FuelCell Energy traded down $0.04, reaching $1.37, during mid-day trading on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 780,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,709. The company has a market cap of $121.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FuelCell Energy has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $2.49.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The energy company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $20.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 37.67% and a negative return on equity of 46.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FCEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley set a $4.00 price target on FuelCell Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

In related news, Chairman John A. Rolls acquired 152,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $199,120.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 317,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,628.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource power plants, a tri-generation distributed hydrogen configuration that generates electricity, heat, and hydrogen for commercial, industrial, government, and utility customers; and fuel cell carbon capture solution for coal or gas-fired power plants.

