Fruth Investment Management Purchases New Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)

Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,200 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,804 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,755 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 97.1% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,939 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.0% during the first quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 52,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,793 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,616,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines traded down $1.37, reaching $44.66, during midday trading on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 49,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 100.80 and a beta of -0.45. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $51.86.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $578.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.61 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

AEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.70.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

