Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.03). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Shares of FDP opened at $42.82 on Monday. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a twelve month low of $42.45 and a twelve month high of $52.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th.

In other news, Chairman Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $929,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,316,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,053,572.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Madeleine L. Champion sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,096 shares of company stock worth $3,325,578 in the last ninety days. 39.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables worldwide. It offers fresh produce products consisting of bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, and cucumbers; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangos.

Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.