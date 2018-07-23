Fred Alger Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)

Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 48.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,533 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 321,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 46,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight opened at $54.98 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.21 and a twelve month high of $55.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.42.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 19,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $1,006,310.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,186.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 13,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $653,467.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,277 shares of company stock worth $4,441,149 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie raised Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.21.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

