Fred Alger Management Inc. Has $9.69 Million Holdings in IHS Markit (INFO)

Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) by 447.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 187,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,538 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $9,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 4,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 24,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,205,000 shares of company stock worth $114,323,850. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

IHS Markit stock opened at $52.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.77. IHS Markit has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.12 million. IHS Markit had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

