Franks International (FI) Rating Reiterated by Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated their hold rating on shares of Franks International (NYSE:FI) in a research note released on Friday morning. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a $6.75 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Franks International’s FY2018 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

FI has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franks International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franks International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Franks International in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.82.

FI opened at $8.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.17. Franks International has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $9.14.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $115.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.01 million. Franks International had a negative return on equity of 13.01% and a negative net margin of 38.04%. Franks International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Franks International will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Franks International news, VP Darren C. Miles sold 9,000 shares of Franks International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35 shares in the company, valued at $255.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gregory Stanton Mosing sold 25,000 shares of Franks International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $200,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,962.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,769,863 shares of company stock valued at $13,381,578 over the last 90 days. 67.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FI. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Franks International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 18,601 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Franks International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Franks International by 392.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,042,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 830,592 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Franks International by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,611,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,669,000 after purchasing an additional 426,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Franks International by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

About Franks International

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

