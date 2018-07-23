Franklin Resources (BEN) versus MAN Grp PLC/ADR (MNGPY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Franklin Resources (NYSE: BEN) and MAN Grp PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Franklin Resources and MAN Grp PLC/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Resources $6.39 billion 2.70 $1.70 billion $3.01 10.62 MAN Grp PLC/ADR $1.07 billion 3.36 $255.00 million $0.20 11.10

Franklin Resources has higher revenue and earnings than MAN Grp PLC/ADR. Franklin Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MAN Grp PLC/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Franklin Resources and MAN Grp PLC/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Resources 3 7 0 0 1.70 MAN Grp PLC/ADR 0 1 1 0 2.50

Franklin Resources currently has a consensus target price of $38.90, indicating a potential upside of 21.64%. Given Franklin Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Franklin Resources is more favorable than MAN Grp PLC/ADR.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.8% of Franklin Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of Franklin Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Resources and MAN Grp PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Resources 10.76% 14.66% 9.97% MAN Grp PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Franklin Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. MAN Grp PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Franklin Resources pays out 30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MAN Grp PLC/ADR pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Franklin Resources has raised its dividend for 36 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Franklin Resources has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MAN Grp PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Franklin Resources beats MAN Grp PLC/ADR on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.

MAN Grp PLC/ADR Company Profile

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries. Man Group plc was founded in 1783 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

