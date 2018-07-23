Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Centene Corp (CNC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Centene by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Centene by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 51,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.15, for a total value of $946,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,750 shares of company stock worth $28,461,313 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Centene opened at $135.45 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Centene Corp has a one year low of $79.06 and a one year high of $136.11.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 2.06%. Centene’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Centene from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Centene from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.47.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

